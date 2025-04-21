BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Earnings Preview: Recent $BSX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ($BSX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,617,408,697 and earnings of $0.68 per share.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Insider Trading Activity

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 327,220 shares for an estimated $30,239,922 .

. DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,658 shares for an estimated $4,789,604 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,323 shares for an estimated $3,013,171 .

. JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717 .

. ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133

WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,966 shares for an estimated $1,222,793 .

. EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,223 shares for an estimated $1,120,977 .

. VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,652 shares for an estimated $991,694 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 1 sale selling 20 shares for an estimated $1,799.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON SCIENTIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Government Contracts

We have seen $29,633,663 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 02/24.

on 03/17, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $100.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $101.0 on 12/30/2024

on 12/30/2024 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Kristen Stewart from C.L. King set a target price of $90.0 on 10/24/2024

