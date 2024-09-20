Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Boston Scientific (BSX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $84.89 in the previous session. Boston Scientific has gained 44.8% since the start of the year compared to the 11.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 15.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2024, Boston Scientific reported EPS of $0.62 versus consensus estimate of $0.58 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.51%.

For the current fiscal year, Boston Scientific is expected to post earnings of $2.40 per share on $16.26 billion in revenues. This represents a 17.07% change in EPS on a 14.18% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.71 per share on $17.95 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.03% and 10.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Boston Scientific may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Boston Scientific has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 34.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 24.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 28.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Boston Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Boston Scientific meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Boston Scientific shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does BSX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BSX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ). PETQ has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. PetIQ, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 42.86%, and for the current fiscal year, PETQ is expected to post earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. have gained 0.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.36X and a P/CF of 11.46X.

The Medical - Products industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BSX and PETQ, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

