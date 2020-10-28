Boston Scientific Corp. Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.37 compared to $0.39, a year ago. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter sales were $2.659 billion, a decline of 1.8 percent on a reported basis, and 2.5 percent on an operational basis and 5.7 percent on an organic basis, from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.52 billion, for the quarter.

