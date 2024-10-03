Boston Scientific Corp. Takes Over #24 Spot From NVIDIA Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) has taken over the #24 spot from NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Boston Scientific Corp. versus NVIDIA Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BSX plotted in blue; NVDA plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BSX vs. NVDA:

BSX is currently trading off about 0.5%, while NVDA is up about 3.1% midday Thursday.

