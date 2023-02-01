Boston Scientific Corp Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $126 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $642 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.24 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $126 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.44

