Boston Scientific Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $4.00 billion, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $0.39 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.91 billion from $2.56 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $643 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.