Boston Scientific Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $261 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $3.60 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $261 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.48 Full year EPS guidance: $1.96 to $2.00

