Boston Scientific Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX):

-Earnings: -$153 million in Q2 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $120 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $2.00 billion in Q2 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.