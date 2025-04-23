Boston Scientific Corp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $674 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.121 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $4.663 billion from $3.856 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $674 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $4.663 Bln vs. $3.856 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 to $0.73 Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 to $2.94

