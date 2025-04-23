Markets
BSX

Boston Scientific Corp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $674 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.121 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $4.663 billion from $3.856 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $674 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $4.663 Bln vs. $3.856 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 to $0.73 Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 to $2.94

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.