Boston Scientific Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $495 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $832 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $3.86 billion from $3.39 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.59 Full year EPS guidance: $2.29 to $2.34

