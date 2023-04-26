News & Insights

Boston Scientific Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

April 26, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $300 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $3.39 billion from $3.03 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $300 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $1.96

