Boston Scientific Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $11 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.54 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $391 Mln. vs. $490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

