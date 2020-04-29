Markets
BSX

Boston Scientific Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $11 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.54 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $391 Mln. vs. $490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular