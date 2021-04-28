Boston Scientific Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $327 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $524 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.75 billion from $2.54 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $524 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 to $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $1.53 to $1.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.