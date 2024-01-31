Boston Scientific Corp Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $504 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $817 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $3.73 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $504 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.52

