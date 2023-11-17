News & Insights

Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition Of Relievant Medsystems

November 17, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) said that it completed acquisition of Relievant Medsystems Inc., a company that offers the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared Intracept® Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System, a therapy to treat vertebrogenic pain that is a form of chronic low back pain.

The acquisition includes an upfront cash payment of $850 million and undisclosed additional contingent payments based on sales performance over the next three years.

On an adjusted basis, the transaction is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2024, slightly accretive in 2025 and increasingly accretive thereafter.

On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be more dilutive due to amortization expense and acquisition-related charges.

