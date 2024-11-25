News & Insights

Boston Scientific To Buy Intera Oncology For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology Inc., a privately held medical device company. Intera provides the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump and floxuridine, a chemotherapy drug, both of which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Intera 3000 pump is used to administer hepatic artery infusion (HAI) therapy to treat tumors in the liver primarily caused by metastatic colorectal cancer.

In patients who receive HAI therapy to treat their cancer, the Intera 3000 pump is implanted under the skin and a connected catheter is placed in the hepatic artery, which supplies the liver with oxygenated blood.

The pump then provides a continuous flow of floxuridine directly into the liver to treat tumors that have metastasized, most commonly from the colon.

The Intera 3000 pump is the only constant flow implantable pump for HAI therapy approved in the United States.

The acquisition will expand the interventional oncology offerings of Boston Scientific with complementary therapy to treat liver-dominant metastases.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2025, subject to closing conditions. The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2025.

