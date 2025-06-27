Boston Scientific (BSX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $106.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The medical device manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 0.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boston Scientific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting a 16.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.89 billion, up 18.69% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.91 per share and a revenue of $19.5 billion, indicating changes of +15.94% and +16.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Boston Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Boston Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.1 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BSX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

