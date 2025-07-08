Boston Scientific (BSX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $102.41, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The medical device manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 3.79% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.3% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.89 billion, indicating a 18.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion, which would represent changes of +15.94% and +16.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Currently, Boston Scientific is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Boston Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.12, which means Boston Scientific is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BSX's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

