Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Boston Scientific (BSX) was down 2.05% at $61.28. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Shares of the medical device manufacturer have depreciated by 10.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boston Scientific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.8, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.19 billion, indicating a 11.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $22.28 billion, which would represent changes of +12.75% and +10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Currently, Boston Scientific is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Boston Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.98, so one might conclude that Boston Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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