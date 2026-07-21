Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $43.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Shares of the medical device manufacturer have depreciated by 1.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.77%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting a 10.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.39 billion, reflecting a 6.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $21.59 billion, indicating changes of +9.48% and +7.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boston Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.05 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.35.

One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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