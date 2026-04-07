Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Boston Scientific (BSX) ended the recent trading session at $61.86, demonstrating a -1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The medical device manufacturer's stock has dropped by 12.95% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 22, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.8, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.19 billion, up 11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.45 per share and a revenue of $22.28 billion, signifying shifts of +12.75% and +10.99%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Boston Scientific boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Boston Scientific is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.15.

Investors should also note that BSX has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.