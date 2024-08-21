Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boston Scientific (BSX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Boston Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1018 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 35.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Boston Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN). The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 97.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so BSX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.

Boston Scientific and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.