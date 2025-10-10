Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.92%: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $95.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.56%.

The stock of medical device manufacturer has fallen by 6.77% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boston Scientific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 12.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.97 billion, up 18.07% from the year-ago period.

BSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $19.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.73% and +18.59%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, Boston Scientific possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Boston Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.06.

We can additionally observe that BSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.