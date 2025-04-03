Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed the most recent trading day at $98.50, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device manufacturer had lost 4.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boston Scientific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.67, reflecting a 19.64% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.56 billion, reflecting a 18.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $19.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.55% and +14.21%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boston Scientific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Boston Scientific is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Boston Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.06 of its industry.

One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

