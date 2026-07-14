Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $42.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Shares of the medical device manufacturer witnessed a loss of 4.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boston Scientific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.39 billion, indicating a 6.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $21.61 billion, which would represent changes of +9.8% and +7.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. At present, Boston Scientific boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Boston Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.3 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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