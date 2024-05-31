Boston Scientific (BSX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed the latest trading day at $75.57, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

The the stock of medical device manufacturer has risen by 4.12% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.73% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.02 billion, indicating a 11.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $15.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.17% and +12.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.03, which means Boston Scientific is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BSX's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

