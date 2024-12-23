Boston Scientific (BSX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Boston Scientific (BSX) ending at $89.86, denoting a +1.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device manufacturer had lost 1.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Boston Scientific is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.4 billion, indicating a 18.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $16.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +16.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Boston Scientific boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boston Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.16 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.12.

Also, we should mention that BSX has a PEG ratio of 2.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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