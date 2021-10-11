Boston Scientific (BSX) Reports Data Backing Eluvia Stent

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX recently announced favorable data supporting the Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System (Eluvia stent) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. The data included one-year results from the EMINENT trial, which showed that the Eluvia stent was superior in comparison to the self-expanding bare metal stents (BMS) for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and lesions up to 210 mm in length in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) or popliteal artery (PPA).

Per management, the EMINENT trial establishes the Eluvia stent as the first drug-eluting stent to achieve superior primary patency rates compared to bare metal stents in a head-to-head randomized study. As the only company that offers both a drug-coated balloon and a drug-eluting stent to treat patients with PAD, Boston Scientific’s broad range of offerings provides physicians with evidence-based and highly differentiated treatment alternatives.

The results of the study are likely to bolster Boston Scientific’s Peripheral Interventions portfolio.

EMINENT Study in Detail

The EMINENT study enrolled 775 patients, thus becoming the largest randomized trial of a drug-eluting stent for the treatment of PAD to date. The study demonstrated a primary patency rate of 85.4% compared to 76.3% with BMS. The study also found that patients treated with the Eluvia stent exhibited a considerably higher rate of sustained clinical improvement without reintervention (with 83% for Eluvia stent and 76.6% for those treated with BMS). In addition, after one year, there was no significant difference found in major adverse events or all-cause mortality rates between patients who received treatment with Eluvia stent and those treated with BMS.

This EMINENT study adds to the robust body of evidence from the IMPERIAL trial and confirms that the Eluvia stent should be regarded as the stent of choice for treating SFA and PPA lesions of intermediate length.

Few Words on Eluvia Stent

The Eluvia stent was created for the treatment of PAD, which, per the company-provided data, affects around 8.5 million people in the U.S. and more than 200 million people worldwide. The Eluvia stent utilizes a drug-polymer combination to prevent tissue re-growth. It facilitates sustained release of the lowest dose of paclitaxel of any peripheral drug-eluting device, re-opens blocked arteries and restores blood flow.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Allied Market Research, the peripheral artery disease market is expected to see a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid surge in the geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of PAD, increasing product approvals and rising cases of diabetes are driving the market during the forecast period.

Given the market prospects, the positive findings of the EMINENT study backing the Eluvia stent for PAD treatment seem strategic for Boston Scientific.

Other Data Presentations at VIVA Meeting

During a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the VIVA meeting, Boston Scientific reported positive results for the EkoSonic Endovascular System (EKOS system). The safety and efficacy of the EKOS system in treating patients with intermediate-high and high-risk pulmonary embolism were confirmed by data from the KNOCOUT PE registry. Physicians making vital evidence-based decisions for their patients, in often emergency treatment situations, are encouraged by the findings in this registry analysis.

The company also reported positive results for the Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB). The data included two-year results from the RANGER II SFA randomized controlled trial, which confirmed the Ranger DCB's safety and efficacy in treating patients with PAD in the superficial femoral artery and proximal popliteal artery when compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. These two-year results show a sustained, high efficacy rate, even in individuals with more complex lesion subtypes.

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 2.9% compared with the industry's 0.3% growth.

