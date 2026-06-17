Boston Scientific (BSX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed at $44.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.2% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device manufacturer had lost 17.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boston Scientific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion, up 6.54% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $21.61 billion, signifying shifts of +9.8% and +7.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Boston Scientific presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Boston Scientific is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.48.

We can additionally observe that BSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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