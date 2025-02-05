Boston Scientific (BSX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Boston Scientific (BSX) reported revenue of $4.56 billion, up 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.89 billion versus $2.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.

$2.89 billion versus $2.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change. Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World : $1.67 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- United States : $349 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $347.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $349 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $347.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- International : $218 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $218 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $1.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $2.30 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year.

: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $630 million compared to the $583.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

: $630 million compared to the $583.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $645 million compared to the $628.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.

: $645 million compared to the $628.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $690 million versus $687.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $690 million versus $687.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $299 million compared to the $282.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $299 million compared to the $282.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide : $668 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $668 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide: $413 million versus $405.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

