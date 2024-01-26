Boston Scientific (BSX) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Boston Scientific (BSX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.59 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Boston Scientific metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' should arrive at $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' will reach $1.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' reaching $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide' stands at $506.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- United States' to reach $176.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' at $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- United States' will likely reach $282.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International' should come in at $248.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States' to come in at $201.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- International' will reach $57.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- United States' will reach $385.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- International' of $253.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Boston Scientific have returned +8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, BSX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

