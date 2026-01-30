Boston Scientific (BSX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific (BSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' stands at $3.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide' should arrive at $725.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide' to reach $756.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World' reaching $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will likely reach $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International' to come in at $297.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States' will reach $247.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- International' of $75.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- United States' will reach $462.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- International' at $293.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- United States' should come in at $545.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Boston Scientific have returned -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, BSX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

