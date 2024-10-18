Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Boston Scientific (BSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.03 billion, representing an increase of 14.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boston Scientific metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' will reach $2.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' will reach $1.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide' will likely reach $585.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide' of $673.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' stands at $2.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide' to come in at $514.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide' should arrive at $259.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide' at $623.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide' will reach $385.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World' to reach $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' should come in at $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Boston Scientific here>>>



Shares of Boston Scientific have experienced a change of +3.2% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BSX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.