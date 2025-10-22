Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported $5.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $3.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27%.

: $3.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International : $297 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $304.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $297 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $304.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States : $230 million versus $218.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $230 million versus $218.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

: $1.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide : $3.34 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.

: $3.34 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

: $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $702 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $697.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

: $702 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $697.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $747 million compared to the $726.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $747 million compared to the $726.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $293 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $281.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $293 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $281.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $692.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

: $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $692.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide: $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $576.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Boston Scientific here>>>

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

