Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Boston Scientific (BSX) reported revenue of $3.6 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.11 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

$2.11 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management- United States : $356 million compared to the $352.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $356 million compared to the $352.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- United States : $285 million versus $285.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $285 million versus $285.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International : $250 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $250 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide : $2.24 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.36 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $244 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $248.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $244 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $248.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $535 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $517.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $535 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $517.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $1.70 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.70 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $485 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $485 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $631 million compared to the $614.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

: $631 million compared to the $614.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management- Worldwide: $566 million compared to the $550.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

