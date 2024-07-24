Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported $4.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion, representing a surprise of +2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.47 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

$2.47 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $1.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $282 million versus $268.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $282 million versus $268.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $525 million compared to the $530.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $525 million compared to the $530.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $590 million versus $585.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $590 million versus $585.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $676 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $680.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

: $676 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $680.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide : $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

: $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide : $665 million versus $662.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $665 million versus $662.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $2.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

: $2.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide : $379 million versus $374.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

: $379 million versus $374.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- Worldwide : $428 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $330.65 million.

: $428 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $330.65 million. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide: $576 million versus $586.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

