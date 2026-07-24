Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Boston Scientific (BSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.39 billion, representing an increase of 6.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' should come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide' will reach $335.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide' at $774.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide' should arrive at $694.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide' reaching $601.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Therapies- Worldwide' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +73% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide' will reach $553.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- Worldwide' of $923.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World' to come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Shares of Boston Scientific have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BSX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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