Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Boston Scientific (BSX) reported revenue of $3.86 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +9.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.26 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

$2.26 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $513 million compared to the $500.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $513 million compared to the $500.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $573 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $549.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

: $573 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $549.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $642 million versus $626.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $642 million versus $626.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide : $2.45 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $2.45 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $1.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

: $1.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide : $344 million versus $350.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.

: $344 million versus $350.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- Worldwide : $300 million compared to the $222.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $300 million compared to the $222.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide : $575 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $560.64 million.

: $575 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $560.64 million. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide: $652 million compared to the $611.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

