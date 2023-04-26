Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported $3.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +7.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Cardiovascular - Interventional Cardiology Therapies - United States : $183 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.09 million.

: $183 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.09 million. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Cardiac Rhythm Management - U.S : $345 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.45 million.

: $345 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.45 million. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Peripheral Interventions - United States : $275 million versus $266.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $275 million versus $266.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Peripheral Interventions - International : $229 million versus $212.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $229 million versus $212.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Worldwide : $2.11 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net sales- MedSurg - Worldwide : $1.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $1.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net sales- MedSurg - Urology - Worldwide : $469 million compared to the $442.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $469 million compared to the $442.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Peripheral Interventions - Worldwide : $503 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $503 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Net sales- MedSurg - Endoscopy - Worldwide : $577 million compared to the $550.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

: $577 million compared to the $550.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Net sales- MedSurg - Neuromodulation - Worldwide : $234 million compared to the $213.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $234 million compared to the $213.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Net sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology - Worldwide : $1.61 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +195.2% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +195.2% change. Net sales- Cardiovascular - Interventional Cardiology Therapies - Worldwide: $591 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $541.16 million.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

