Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported $5.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +0.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $3.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $3.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide : $3.5 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $3.5 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.7 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $646 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $675.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $646 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $675.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $715.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $715.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $296.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $296.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Therapies- Worldwide : $1.24 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.5% change.

: $1.24 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.5% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide : $578 million versus $598 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $578 million versus $598 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide : $506 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $524.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $506 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $524.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- Worldwide : $905 million compared to the $887.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.

: $905 million compared to the $887.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year. Net sales- Interventional Oncology & Embolization- Worldwide: 268.00 2 versus 245.80 2 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Boston Scientific here>>>

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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