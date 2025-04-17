Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Boston Scientific (BSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 19.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.56 billion, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' stands at $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' reaching $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' should arrive at $2.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide' to reach $658.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' at $2.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International' will reach $290.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States' of $204.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- International' will likely reach $68.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- United States' will reach $422.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- International' should come in at $257.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- United States' to come in at $480.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +35% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- International' will reach $171.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Boston Scientific have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

