Boston Scientific (BSX) Price Target Decreased by 11.24% to 90.30

The average one-year price target for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been revised to $90.30 / share. This is a decrease of 11.24% from the prior estimate of $101.73 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.63% from the latest reported closing price of $59.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an decrease of 995 owner(s) or 36.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.28%, an increase of 41.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.97% to 1,353,504K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 32,384K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 31,096K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,102K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,152K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,649K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,373K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,329K shares , representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25,115K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,869K shares , representing a decrease of 34.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 26.04% over the last quarter.

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