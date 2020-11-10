Boston Scientific (BSX) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $33.50–$41.97 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen seven negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Boston Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Boston Scientific Corporation Price

Boston Scientific Corporation price | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Products industry is LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.