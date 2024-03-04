Boston Scientific (BSX) Grows IC Business With New FDA Nod

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX achieved a milestone with the recent FDA approval for its AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB). This marks the first drug-coated coronary balloon available in the United States.

This approval signals a key advancement in the treatment landscape for coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR), a challenging condition characterized by the narrowing of stented vessels due to plaque or scar tissue formation. With this, Boston Scientific is expected to broaden its Interventional Cardiology (IC) product line.

Addressing an Unmet Need

ISR constitutes a notable portion of percutaneous coronary interventions in the United States that comprises approximately 10% of cases. Traditionally, treating ISR has been complex, often necessitating additional stenting layers or radiation therapy. The AGENT DCB offers a dedicated solution, serving as an alternative to conventional therapies by delivering a therapeutic dose of paclitaxel directly to the vessel wall.

Clinical Superiority

The FDA’s approval for the AGENT DCB is supported by favorable data from the multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled AGENT IDE trial, which demonstrated the device's efficacy and safety profile. The trial showcased statistically superior outcomes compared to uncoated balloon angioplasty, with significant reductions in target lesion failure, clotting within the stent and risk of heart attack at the target vessel.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Promising Expansion in Interventional Cardiology

With more than 100,000 patients treated globally and positive trial results, the AGENT DCB represents a promising avenue for Boston Scientific to expand its IC business.

The FDA approval paves the way for Boston Scientific to introduce the AGENT DCB to physicians across the United States in the coming months. This device is already available in Europe, parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America for the treatment of patients with ISR and previously untreated small vessel coronary disease.

Market Prospects

Going by a Research and Markets report, the global coronary artery disease treatment devices market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements and strategic acquisitions. This market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Technological advancements are key trends gaining traction in the coronary artery disease market.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of BSX have surged 40.6% compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth.

