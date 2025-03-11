Boston Scientific (BSX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Boston Scientific (BSX) ending at $95.52, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device manufacturer had lost 11.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boston Scientific in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.67, marking a 19.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.56 billion, indicating a 18.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $19.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.55% and +13.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Boston Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boston Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.04 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.22.

One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.