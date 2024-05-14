Boston Scientific (BSX) Gains From MedSurg Growth & Buyouts

Boston Scientific BSX is gaining market share across all segments. New regulatory approvals and accretive acquisitions bode well for long-term growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.

Boston Scientific is consistently gaining market share within its MedSurg segment. The Endoscopy business within MedSurg is gaining from strong worldwide demand for its broad range of gastrointestinal (GI) and pulmonary treatment options. Particularly, the company is gaining market share with its biliary franchise led by the AXIOS Stent and Delivery System and the hemostasis, single-use imaging and metal stents franchises. Within Urology, Boston Scientific continues to expand its market share globally. The company’s stone management franchise is growing well, led by LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System.



Within Neuromodulation, Boston Scientific’s pain business is consistently gaining traction on the strength of spinal cord stimulation (SCS), which is driven by its innovative Alpha portfolio with fast therapy in a cognitive suite of digital tools supporting patient activation.

Boston Scientific’s structural heart programs are also gaining momentum, banking on the strong performance of the WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device. WATCHMAN is the first device to offer a non-pharmacologic alternative to oral anticoagulants. It has been studied in a randomized clinical trial and is the leading device in percutaneous LAAC globally. The next generation WATCHMAN FLX is making strong inroads in the European market.

We are also impressed with Boston Scientific’s recent acquisitions that have added numerous products (though many are under development) with immense potential. These, in turn, should help boost the top line in the long term.



In March 2024, the company acquired the Endoluminal Vacuum Therapy portfolio from B. Braun. In December 2023, Boston Scientific initiated the acquisition of Axonics, a medical technology company that offers innovative devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction. With this $3.7-billion acquisition, the company expects to expand its differentiated technologies portfolio within Urology.

On the flip side, the industry-wide trend of difficult macroeconomic conditions in the form of geopolitical pressure leading to disruptions in economic activity, global supply chains and labor markets are creating a challenging business environment for Boston Scientific. International conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tension between China and Taiwan, have increased cybersecurity risks on a global basis. Further, volatile financial market dynamics and significant fluctuations in the price and availability of goods and services are putting pressure on Boston Scientific’s profitability. With the sustained macroeconomic pressures, the company may struggle to keep in check its operating expenses.



In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a 16.3% rise in the cost of products sold, leading to a 67-basis point contraction in gross margin. Further, there was a 12.3% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses.

