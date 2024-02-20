Boston Scientific (BSX) Completes First Case With Its PFA System

Boston Scientific BSX recently announced the completion of the first commercial cases in the United States with its FDA-approved Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system.

In January 2024, the company received the FDA clearance for the Farapulse PFA System. This made Boston Scientific the second company to have received an FDA nod for PFA for treating AFib.

With the approval, Farapulse can be used to treat drug-refractory, recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation in the isolation of pulmonary veins.

Farapulse PFA System

Boston Scientific’s Farapulse PFA System was purposefully designed with a streamlined user experience in mind while also optimizing cardiac PFA therapy from the ground up.

The PFA System is made up of three primary components:

The Faradrive Steerable Sheath is made for accessibility and ease of use.

Farawave PFA Catheter is designed to treat a range of PV anatomies using an over-the-wire catheter with variable distal shapes.

The Farastar PFA Generator uses bipolar and biphasic waveforms with patented pulses to PREPARE, CONFIRM, and DELIVER treatment with a simple three-button click.

The system helps in eliminating the myocardium preferentially to lower the possibility of harm to collateral structures. The system also tends to reduce the number of system parts and user interface modifications to streamline the process and reduce the learning curve. It is primarily used in the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research,the atrial fibrillation market size was valued at $22.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising awareness of AFib and its increasing prevalence. Atrial fibrillation is becoming more common due to a number of factors, including an aging population, changing lifestyles, and an increase in chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity.

Given the market potential for the treatment of AFib, Boston Scientific’s business is likely to be boosted by the commercial usage of its FDA-approved PFA system.

