Boston Scientific (BSX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed the most recent trading day at $97.79, moving +2.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device manufacturer had gained 1.75% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.27 billion, indicating a 15.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.04 per share and a revenue of $20.06 billion, indicating changes of +21.12% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Boston Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.35 of its industry.

One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.