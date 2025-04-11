Boston Scientific (BSX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Boston Scientific (BSX) closed the latest trading day at $93.67, indicating a +1.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

Shares of the medical device manufacturer witnessed a loss of 2.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 12.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boston Scientific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating a 19.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.56 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $19.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.55% and +14.21%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boston Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Boston Scientific presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Boston Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.73 of its industry.

One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

