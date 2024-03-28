Boston Scientific (BSX) and Scivita Medical Expand Partnership

Boston Scientific, Inc. BSX and Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Scivita Medical) recently teamed up to sign an expanded strategic cooperation arrangement. The expanded arrangement will help bring Scivita Medical products to more hospitals and patients throughout China and other global geographies.

The latest development also comes as a boost for Boston Scientific’s Endoscopy business within the MedSurg segment.

About Scivita Medical

The medical device company Scivita Medical provides minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solutions and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. With ‘Globalization’ as its core strategy, the company has established research and development (R&D) centers in China and Japan. It is also advancing this goal through strategic cooperation with Chinese enterprises and multinational companies like Boston Scientific.

With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built upon five synergistic core technologies. The company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and therapeutic products covering all types of endoscope procedures conducted by various clinical departments to address diverse medical needs.

More on the News

The introduction of iterative endoscopic technology has positively transformed the field of endoscopy, making it an interventional tool that combines diagnosis and treatment. Single-use video scopes are considered a solution to cross-infection in traditional endoscopy, making them a promising solution for the future medical endoscope market. According to a Frost & Sullivan analysis cited by Scivita Medical, theglobal marketvalue of single-use video scope was $0.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to increase to $9.2 billion in 2030.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Under the agreement, Boston Scientific and Scivita Medical are set to expand their collaboration for strategic co-development and global distribution initiatives. These activities may include collaboration on the co-development of future endoscopic devices and global distribution opportunities for Scivita Medical’s single-use endoscope and imaging devices. The senior vice president and president at BSX’s Endoscopy division expressed excitement about furthering the relationship with Scivita Medical, which will help provide physicians with more device options across different regions globally.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global endoscopy device market was valued at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032.

Notable Highlights of the MedSurg Segment

The Endoscopy business continues to experience robust worldwide demand for its broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary treatment options. Particularly, the company is gaining market share with its biliary franchise led by the AXIOS Stent and Delivery System and the hemostasis, single-use imaging and metal stents franchises. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Endoscopy organic sales grew an impressive 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to double-digit increases in the sales of AXIOS and single-use scopes.

In January 2024, BSX entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axonics, Inc., which will expand its urology portfolio with differentiated technologies to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction. The addition has enabled the company’s entry into sacral neuromodulation, a high-growth adjacency with opportunities to expand access to care for patients.

In November 2023, Boston Scientific also acquired Relievant Medsystems, Inc., strengthening its position in advanced interventional chronic pain by offering physicians the broadest selection of evidence-based treatment options that address multiple pain targets and change patients' lives.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Boston Scientific shares have risen 29.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.

